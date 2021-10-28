Michigan State quarterback Anthony Russo pleads guilty to reckless driving

East Lansing — Michigan State quarterback Anthony Russo avoided jail time on Wednesday after being arrested last week on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

The backup signal-caller entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment at 54-B District Court during a virtual hearing before pleading guilty to reckless driving. According to court documents, the misdemeanor charge forced Russo to pay $800 in fines and court costs, but did not include jail time or probation.

Russo’s status with the team is unclear as the No. 8 Spartans prepare to face No. 6 Michigan on Saturday.

“MSU Athletics is aware of the situation and the matter is being handled internally by the football program,” a team spokesman said in a statement.

According to court records, Russo, 23, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 17 in East Lansing. It came just hours after Michigan State returned from its 20-15 victory over Indiana in Bloomington.

Russo has played in one game this season, appearing in the fourth quarter of a win over Youngstown State on Sept. 11. He was 5-for-7 passing for 43 yards and had three carries for 10 yards, but lost a fumble late in the game.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau