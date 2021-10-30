Anthony Russo not in uniform; Drew Beesley, others return for Michigan State football

East Lansing — Michigan State is short a quarterback Saturday as it gets set to host Michigan, but the Spartans welcomed back a handful of key players who have been out with injury.

Backup quarterback Anthony Russo, who pleaded guilty to reckless driving this week after being arrested earlier this month for operating while intoxicated, is not in uniform as the No. 8 Spartans warm up to take on the No. 6 Wolverines.

That means redshirt freshman Noah Kim will be the backup to starter Payton Thorne while freshman Hamp Fay is the No. 3 quarterback.

Michigan State got some help along the defensive line, though, as sixth-year senior defensive end Drew Beesley is back after missing more than three games, getting injured Sept. 25 against Nebraska. He's joined by redshirt freshman end Itayvion Brown, who has not played since the opener against Northwestern.

Defensive tackle Jalen Hunt is also back after missing the Indiana game two weeks ago.

And for the first time since injury his leg on a Week 2 touchdown, junior running back Elijah Collins is back in uniform for the Spartans.

Also out of the lineup on Saturday are guard Matt Carrick and defensive end Jack Camper.

