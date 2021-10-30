Live updates: Michigan football at Michigan State

The day is here.

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines travel to East Lansing for a top-10 showdown with their bitter in-state rival, the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan comes into Saturday's showdown fresh off a 33-7 over Northwestern last week — in a potential letdown spot — and is led by the backfield of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Michigan touts the nation's 10th-ranked defense, and that'll be put to the test when it rolls into East Lansing.

Michigan State's explosive offense is led by Heisman contender Kenneth Walker III at running back and Jayden Reed at wide receiver, but perhaps nobody on the Spartan sideline is more beloved — and important — than head coach Mel Tucker, who's looking to keep Michigan State's momentum rolling through the banks of the Red Cedar.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: Fox/950, 760, 104.3

► Records: UM 7-0, 4-0 Big Ten; MSU 7-0, 4-0

► Line: Michigan by 4

► Series: Michigan leads 71-37-5

► Last meeting: Michigan State 27-24 (Oct. 31, 2020)