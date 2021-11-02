MSU, UM in the mix in initial College Football Playoff ranking

Michigan State has already defied the odds this season, going unbeaten through eight weeks and riding high after last week’s victory over rival Michigan in a battle of unbeatens.

The unexpected success continued on Tuesday as Michigan State was ranked No. 3 in the first set of rankings from the College Football Playoff committee, the first time the Spartans have been a real factor in the race for the four-team field since 2015 when they earned a spot after winning their second Big Ten championship in three years.

"They have that big win this weekend against Michigan," said Gary Barta, the Iowa athletic director and chair of the selection committee. "They didn't panic, came back and beat a very good Michigan team and that's how they ended up at No. 3."

Georgia was ranked No. 1 while Alabama was at No. 2. Oregon checked in at No. 4 to round out what would be the playoff field if the season were to end at this point.

Michigan, which lost for the first time last week at Michigan State, was ranked No. 7.

“Michigan State, they could be up at two, definitely in the top four,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “Without beating a team with a winning record, they went out and came back from that big deficit (against Michigan), to come back and win and turn the season around, and the committee recognized it and put them in the top three."

Ohio State was at No. 5 while Cincinnati checked in at No. 6. Michigan, which lost for the first time on Saturday at Michigan State, was ranked No. 7.

“Michigan Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan, that potentially works itself out with one of them surviving as the Big Ten champion,” Herbstreit said.

It’s been awhile since Michigan State has had a whole lot of focus on the playoff rankings. The Spartans were certainly dialed in back in the early days of the playoffs, including 2014 when they were in the mix until a late loss to Ohio State and 2015, when the Spartans won their second Big Ten title in three years and earned a spot in the four-team field as the No. 4 seed, eventually losing to top-seeded Alabama in the national semifinals at the Cotton Bowl.

They were briefly on the board in both 2017 and 2018, but this is the first time since the 2015 season that making the four-team playoff field seemed like a legitimate possibility.

Still, the Spartans insisted on Tuesday that their focus would be on Saturday’s game at Purdue.

“As far as I know, no one's played any playoff games in November,” quarterback Payton Thorne said. “We believe that it is kind of playoff football here (right now). This is what we call championship November, I feel like we put ourselves in a position to have a chance to have all our goals still on the table, and so that is something you can look back and say we’ve done our job so far. But we’ve still got four games ahead of us and hopefully a few more after that. So we're focused on what's ahead of us, and what's important is what we do next. No one's gonna remember a team for just the first eight games this season, and we're we're focused on what's ahead of us. We've got a lot of good teams in front of us still.”

Michigan State defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett was on the Spartans’ staff back when they last reached the playoff.

“We're pretty much dialed in on the week to week,” Barnett said. “But everybody's aware of what's going on. But I think coach (Mel) Tucker does a great job of keeping the guys focused on the week to week. So what, now what? We want to keep chopping and (the players) understand that. Again, nobody's ignorant to the fact of what's going on, but at the same time, we’ve still got to handle our business and Purdue is our next business.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau