Michigan State sloppy, but finds 'a lot of positives' in exhibition win over Grand Valley

East Lansing – Ready or not, it’s time to play some basketball that counts.

Michigan State wrapped up its exhibition season Thursday night at Breslin Center, rolling over Division II Grand Valley State, 83-60, in a sometimes sloppy effort, indicative of a team still finding its way.

Freshman Max Christie scored 14 and Joey Hauser 13 for the Spartans while Gabe Brown scored 11 and Marcus Bingham Jr. 10. Eleven players were in the scoring column for Michigan State with just more than four minutes to play. Those 11 players represent the likely rotation this season as Michigan State looks to bounce back from a difficult 2021-22.

It all officially begins on Tuesday when Michigan State travels to New York to take on No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. The Spartans return home later in the week to host Western Michigan on Nov. 12 as the season gets rolling, highlighted by non-conference games with Butler, Louisville and a trip the Battle 4 Atlantis where they could see defending national champion Baylor.

"We’re really looking forward to Kansas, for sure,” Christie said. “That's been a big emphasis this week, and especially after this game, we're really going to lock in and try to do our best to win that game, which is what we plan on doing.

“But after these two exhibition games under my belt, I definitely feel more comfortable, just in the system and just with basketball in general. So I think it's really good that I have these two games under my belt and I'm ready to go for Kansas.”

Luke Toliver scored 16 to lead Grand Valley State, while Jordan Harris added 12 points for the Lakers.

“All in all, we got 11 blocks and 12 turnovers, cutting that in half (from the Ferris State game),” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We still had 22 assists on 32 baskets, that is up there. We outrebound them by 10.

“Our 3-point shooting was a disappointment. The free-throw shooting was a disappointment. But there were a lot of positives and now we don’t have to worry about any more exhibition games. I watched Kansas last night, so things get a little more real now.”

The first half on Thursday wasn’t terribly crisp, a bit messier than the first exhibition game against Ferris State. The Spartans committed seven turnovers and were 8-for-16 from the free-throw line as the offense lacked much rhythm at various times throughout the half.

Still, behind five blocks from Marcus Bingham Jr. and two from Mady Sissoko, Michigan State made it tough for Grand Valley to generate much offense. The Lakers shot 6-for-27 in the opening half with four of those buckets coming from 3-point range.

The Spartans, who stuck with the starting lineup of Tyson Walker, Christie, Brown, Hauser and Bingham, used 10 players in the first half with nine scoring. Hauser led the way with eight points while Brown had six on 2-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

Things started to pick up in the second half as Izzo started shuffling his lineups, going small to open with Malik Hall at the four and Hauser at the five. Later, the Spartans went with two point guards as Walker and A.J. Hoggard played together for a shift, sparking the running game as Hoggard was aggressive taking the ball to the basket, scoring seven in less than two minutes as the Spartans pushed the lead to 57-30 with just more than 14 minutes to play.

The lead kept growing from there as the Spartans led by 32 at one point before emptying the bench.

