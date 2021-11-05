Three-star defensive end commits to Michigan State

James Schott, a three-star defensive end from Greenwood, Indiana, will join the Michigan State football 2022 recruiting class.

Schott, who was previously committed to Miami (Ohio), announced his plans Friday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 215 pounder out of powerhouse Center Grove High School adds to the Spartans' class, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 18th in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Ranked the No. 80 edge rusher in the nation by 247 Sports, Schott was at Michigan State on Saturday to see the Spartans defeat Michigan. It was his second trip to campus after he decommitted from Miami following increased interest from Power Five teams, Michigan State included.

"I just loved the atmosphere and the coaches made me truly believe them when they said they can help me reach my full potential," Schott told 247 Sports. "I love the fans and everything else about this university."

Schott is the second defensive end to commit to the 2022 class, joining three-star Chase Carter from Minneapolis. The Spartans have 21 players in the class, though three-star cornerback Tre Holloman is a four-star basketball commit to Tom Izzo's basketball team. He'll be on a basketball scholarship, but with several Division I offers in football, he'll keep open the possibility of playing both sports.

