Injuries to key pieces on offense, in secondary hamper Spartans in upset

West Lafayette, Ind. — Michigan State was short-handed Saturday at Purdue.

The Spartans had a few injuries everyone knew about as they put their unbeaten record on the line against the Boilermakers. By the time the ball was kicked, a couple more came to light, and as Purdue was busy orchestrating the 40-29 upset of No. 3 Michigan State, a few more creeped up.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor did not make the trip after injuring his right hand last week against Michigan and offensive lineman Matt Carrick was out of the lineup for the second game in a row.

However, left tackle Jarrett Horst also didn’t make the trip and kicker Matt Coghlin, who was in uniform, was unable to play and was replaced by freshman Stephen Rusnak.

“If they're out there, then they were ready to go,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “We don't have any excuses and explanations about it. We need to play better, period. They weren’t only guys banged up in the game. … It’s next man up. Injuries are part of the game. From time to time guys are going to be out and the next guy's got to step up, and then we have to go. It doesn't matter who's out there.”

Nailor was clearly missed on offense as things never truly got rolling. Kenneth Walker III still ran for 146 yards and Tre Mosley had a pair of touchdown catches, but without Nailor, it made life tougher for wide receiver Jayden Reed and the offense suffered.

It also didn’t help that Horst was out as the offensive line shuffled again. AJ Arcuri took over at left tackle while Kevin Jarvis moved out to right tackle. J.D. Duplain was at left guard and Blake Bueter at right guard, and those four went most of the way. Matt Allen started at center but shared time with Nick Samac.

Tucker said it was a medical reason Horst did not make the trip and said the same for Coghlin.

“He’s sore and he'll be ready when he's ready,” Tucker said while not offering any specifics.

Rusnak, who himself had a cast on his right hand, missed his only field-goal attempt, a 43-yarder in the first half.

Michigan State was also dealing with a banged up secondary. Charles Brantley started at cornerback for Ronald Williams, who is battling a back ailment. Brantley then hurt his shoulder during the game, forcing Williams on the field as Marqui Lowery was dressed but did not play.

“Chuck was playing on a bum shoulder, he hurt his shoulder a couple times,” safety Xavier Henderson said. “And Ronald was out there playing on a bad back, so I just told them I appreciate them doing what they were doing.”

Self-inflicted blows

As big as some of the injuries were, Michigan State also committed some costly penalties.

The Spartans finished with six penalties for 70 yards, but four, in particular, were back-breakers.

Trailing 14-7 in the second quarter, Michigan State had marched to the Purdue 15. But a chop block on Jarvis pushed the Spartans back to the 30, and after a 4-yard run and an incomplete pass, Rusnak missed from 43 yards. Later in the quarter when Michigan State was forced to punt, Bryce Baringer’s kick was downed at the Purdue 2. But Justin White was called for illegal motion and MSU had to punt again.

This one wasn’t as deep and the Boilermakers returned it to their 49, a 47-yard difference. Four plays later they extended the lead to 21-7.

In the third quarter after Michigan State tied the score at 21, Purdue with a seven-play drive that was aided by two 15-yard penalties on the Spartans. The first was a late hit on cornerback Chester Kimbrough and the next was a targeting call on tackle Simeon Barrow, who will miss the first half next week against Maryland.

Purdue took advantage by scoring a touchdown and taking a lead it wouldn’t lose.

“Yeah, those were critical penalties,” said Tucker, who said he would seek an explanation on the targeting call from the Big Ten. “That was like 30 yards, back to back on a scoring drive.

“When you have penalties on offense, they kill drives. Penalties on defense, they extend drives. Those were 30 yards as a chunk, right there, to put ’em right down there and those are critical penalties.”

Extra points

Purdue transfer Maliq Carr had his best game as a Spartan, catching a 28-yard pass in the second half while also hauling in a two-point conversion pass in the fourth quarter.

It came after the redshirt freshman tight end got his second career catch last week against Michigan.

“He’s been working and we've been getting him in the game,” Tucker said. “He actually played more this week and as you can see, he's got talent. He’s really worked hard to get an opportunity to get on the field. And when he had opportunity to make plays, he made them. You can see what he can do. He's a dangerous player.”

… Tre Mosley had three catches for 44 yards, including a career-high two touchdown grabs, his first two of the season.

… Safety Darius Snow collected a career-high 13 tackles, including 1½ for losses, and also had a fumble recovery.

