Live updates: Michigan State football at Purdue

The road continues.

After a huge win over rival Michigan a week ago, No. 5 Michigan State travels to Purdue for a showdown with the Boilermakers, who are fresh off a win over Nebraska.

Against Purdue's ninth-ranked scoring defense, Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III looks to keep the magic rolling after a five-touchdown performance a week ago.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

No. 5 Michigan State at Purdue

► Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

► Line: Michigan State by 3

► TV/radio: ABC/760

► Records: No. 5 Michigan State 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten East), Purdue 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten West)

► Series: MSU leads 36-28-3