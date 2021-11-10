MSU basketball signs pair of four-star recruits

East Lansing — It isn’t the class it once was, but Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is still happy with the two players he signed Wednesday to the 2022 recruiting class.

Joining the Spartans next season will be a pair of four-stars — point guard Tre Holloman from Saint Paul, Minnesota and forward Jaxon Kohler from Southern California Academy.

“We’re excited,” Izzo said. “We think we got two really good ones.”

The 6-foot-9 Kohler is ranked the No. 66 player in the nation by 247sports.com and is No. 11 at his position. He had multiple high-major offers, but he chose the Spartans over favorites Iowa, Nebraska, Southern Cal, Illinois and Oklahoma.

A native of Utah, Kohler scored 53 points and grabbed 23 rebounds and was named the most valuable player at the Pangos All-American Festival in August. He played the last three seasons at American Fork in Utah.

“He came here not knowing as much about it and fell in love with the place,” Izzo said of Kohler. “And I always say that there's things you look for in a recruit, and one of them is that he's dying to be here and wants to be here.

“He's got his good footwork and hand-eye coordination, as you need to have to play at this level. He can shoot a three, but he can score the ball inside in a variety of ways with both hands. So I think he too will be a valuable part of the recruiting class.”

Holloman, who has also been recruited as a football player and could play both sports at Michigan State, is a 6-2 point guard who ranks No. 70 overall in the nation and No. 10 at his position.

As a junior at Cretin-Derham Hall, Holloman averaged 20.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 steals while shooting 49% from the floor in 23 games. He helped lead the Raiders to a Class 4A state runner-up finish with an 18-5 record.

“He’s got what we want,” Izzo said. “He’s a guy that can guard a lot of people. He's a lot better shooter than we thought, but he runs a team. He's a true, more or less, quarterback, and I think that's needed more each and every day I'm here.

“But an unbelievable family, comes from a good program, played on a great AAU program and he’s got the personality. I mean, he's the guy that's always calling, always doing things and is really excited about being a part of us.”

The class, at one point, also included big man Enoch Boakye, who committed to Michigan State in July of 2020 but by February of this year decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and is now playing at Arizona State.

The Spartans also once held the commitment of Emoni Bates, arguably the top player in the nation. At the time of his commitment in June of 2020, Bates was a part of the 2022 class, but after his decommitment in April of this year, it wasn’t long before he reclassified to the 2021 class. He eventually committed to Memphis and made his debut on Tuesday, scoring 17 points for the Tigers.

The class might not be complete, either, as Izzo said the Spartans are “working on one more.”

At the top of the list is likely former Grand Blanc forward Ty Rodgers, who led the Bobcats to a state title last season before transferring to Thornton Township High in Illinois. He is also considering Michigan, Alabama and Illinois, among others.

