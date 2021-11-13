First-half observations: MSU strikes quickly, builds edge over Maryland

East Lansing — No. 7 Michigan State led Maryland, 27-14, at halftime Saturday at Spartan Stadium behind three Payton Thorne touchdown passes. The sophomore quarterback connected with three different receivers for scores against the Terrapins.

The defense held its own, as well, even playing without several starters, including linebacker Quavaris Crouch and tackle Simeon Barrow. But a late drive from Maryland took some momentum as the Terrapins went 80 yards in 46 seconds to cut a 27-7 lead to 27-14 with just 56 seconds left in the half.

Here are some observations on the Spartans' play in the first half:

Offense starts fast

Michigan State’s offense got off to a quick start this season because of explosive plays. For the last couple of weeks — namely in the loss at Purdue — that offense had been short on chunk yards and momentum-changing plays.

It didn’t take long Saturday to prove that was just a blip on the radar as the Spartans scored on the fifth play from scrimmage, a 52-yard pass on a flea-flicker from Thorne to Montorie Foster, the first touchdown of Foster’s career. Foster was starting in place of Jalen Nailor, who missed his second straight game with an injured hand.

Michigan State got another big play later in the first quarter when Thorne connected with Jayden Reed on a 29-yard touchdown pass to take a 13-0 lead.

Under control

Michigan State’s offense had a few big plays, but the consistency was still lacking to an extent as the Spartans twice went three-and-out. It’s what proved critical in last week’s loss at Purdue. Michigan State had three-and-outs on back-to-back drives in the third quarter, a critical stretch in the game where the Boilermakers took control.

Through nearly a half against Maryland, it’s been enough to overcome as the Spartans added to the lead in the second quarter when Thorne hit tight end Connor Heyward with a 2-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 20-7. It was Thorne's third touchdown pass after combining for only three scoring passes over the previous three games.

The Spartans added to the lead late in the half on a 1-yard Kenneth Walker III run to extend the lead to 27-7. The second half will tell the story, but through two quarters, at least, the offense was doing enough to keep the Spartans in control of the game.

Not so special

The special teams were a mixed bag for Michigan State, but punter Bryce Baringer continued to be outstanding, punting twice, the first going for 69 yards and the second for 63 yards. Both times, Baringer was able to flip the field after the Michigan State offense failed to pick up a first down.

It was the bright spot of the first half as kicker Matt Coghlin was trying to play through an injury. After missing last week’s game, Coghlin kicked the first extra point, but on Michigan State’s second touchdown, freshman Stephen Rusnak was in and he missed the kick, wide left.

Coghlin returned to kick the extra point on the next two touchdowns, though it’s worth keeping an eye on if the Spartans need a big kick in the second half.

