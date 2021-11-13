Live updates: Maryland scores quickly, cuts Michigan State lead to 27-14

How will the Spartans respond?

That's the question on everybody's mind in East Lansing this week, as Michigan State welcomes Maryland to town after taking its first loss of the season.

The Spartans were eaten alive by the passing game of Purdue last week, as Aidan O'Connell threw for 536 yards and three touchdowns en route to the 40-29 upset in West Lafayette. That'll be an area that Michigan State looks to clean up with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa coming off a 371-yard performance vs. Penn State last week.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as No. 8 Michigan State takes on Maryland.

First half

In progress: Michigan State looking for another score before half

Now it's Michigan State looking to get downfield quickly, taking over at its own 22 with 41 seconds left and two timeouts.

Payton Thorne completes passes of 12 and 14 yards before Maryland is flagged for having 12 men on the field. It's first-and-5 at the Maryland 47.

Thorne's first-down pass is tippe

Maryland scores quickly, cuts deficit to 27-14

Maryland takes over at its own 20 with 1:42 left in the half.

Taulia Tagovailoa completes passes of 23, 20 and 32 yards to get Maryland into the end zone with a touchdown catch by Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Michigan State 27, Maryland 14 (0:56 2nd)

Michigan State scores after forcing 3-and-out

Maryland takes over at its own 25, trailing by 13.

A completion for no gain and two incompletions will force a quick punt.

Michigan State 20, Maryland 7 (7:26 2nd)

Michigan State takes over at its own 32.

The Spartans pick up a first down with a 2-yard run by Kenneth Walker on third-and-1, then convert on third-and-3 in the next set of downs with a 17-yard throw to Walker in the flat. It's first-and-10 at the Maryland 33.

Jayden Reed makes a phenomenal catch on the next play to give Michigan State first-and-10 at the Maryland 12, where Connor Heyward hauls in a 7-yard pass to bring up second-and-goal from the 5.

Walker loses 6 yards, but a pass interference call on Maryland sets up first-and-goal at the 2.

Timeout #1 Michigan State (1:47 2nd)

Walker scores a touchdown on the next play.

Michigan State 27, Maryland 7 (1:42 2nd)

Michigan State regains two-score lead in second quarter

Jayden Reed returns the kickoff to the Michigan State 42, bringing the first quarter to a close.

END 1ST: Michigan State 13, Maryland 7

A 9-yard run by Jordon Simmons and holding penalty on Maryland gives Michigan State a first down at the Maryland 40.

Simmons gains 8, then loses 4, as Payton Thorne moves the chains with a 9-yard completion to to the 27.

Thorne rushes for 12, and then Simmons gets 7 more. After an incompletion, Kenneth Walker rushes for 2 to set up fourth-and-1 at the 5-yard-line. Thorne sneaks it to move the chains and set up first-and-goal inside the 3.

Thorne finds Connor Heyward in the flat on third down for a Michigan State touchdown.

Michigan State 20, Maryland 7 (8:11 2nd)

Maryland gets on board, cuts Michigan State lead to 13-7

Maryland takes over at its own 24.

A 1-yard run and second-down incompletion brings up third-and-9, where Taulia Tagovailoa completes a big throw down the sideline to move the sticks.

But the play will be reviewed. Stay tuned.

And the play stands, a 19-yard gain that brings up first-and-10 at the 44 of Maryland.

Moments later on third-and-3, Tagovailoa takes off down the sideline for a 45-yard run that sets up first-and-goal at the 4, where Maryland scores from on the very next play on a 4-yard run from Peny Boone.

Michigan State 13, Maryland 7 (0:03 1st)

Michigan State gets pinned deep, punts quickly

Michigan State takes over at its own 9 after the Maryland punt.

Kenneth Walker is stuffed for no gain, and Payton Thorne's next two passes only go for only a few yards.

Bryce Baringer's punt is returned to the 24 of Maryland.

Michigan State 13, Maryland 0 (1:47 1st)

Maryland moves ball to midfield, punts

Maryland takes over at the 25, trailing 13-0 in the first quarter.

Taulia Tagovailoa throws complete to Rakim Jarrett for a gain of 11, then picks up a first down a couple plays later with a 6-yard completion to Darryl Jones, setting up first-and-10 at the 50.

Two straight incompletions bring up third-and-10, which is not converted.

Maryland's punt is fair caught by Jayden Reed at the 9.

Michigan State 13, Maryland 0 (3:54 1st)

Thorne-Reed connection gives Michigan State 13-0 lead

Michigan State takes over at its own 14, and after two quick completions, it's first-and-10 at the Michigan State 47.

Kenneth Walker rushes for 21, then 3, as Payton Thorne goes over the top to Jayden Reed on the next play for a Michigan State touchdown.

The PAT is missed.

Michigan State 13, Maryland 0 (6:51 1st)

Maryland punts from MSU territory

Maryland takes over at its own 14.

Peny Boone rushes for 8, then 28, to set up first-and-10 at the 50.

Runs of 7 and 3 yards give Maryland another first down at the Michigan State 40.

Taulia Tagovailoa throws three straight incompletions to end the drive.

Jayden Reed fields the punt with a fair catch at the Michigan State 14.

Michigan State 7, Maryland 0 (8:50 1st)

Michigan State matches 3-and-out

Michigan State takes over at the 16.

Kenneth Walker III loses 3, gains 4, and Payton Thorne throws incomplete on third down to end the drive after just three plays.

Bryce Baringer's punt goes out of bounds at the 14.

Michigan State 7, Maryland 0 (10:42 1st)

Maryland goes 3-and-out on first series

Maryland takes over at its own 25.

Pass interference on Michigan State gives Maryland first-and-10 at its own 32.

After a short run and incompletion, a 2-yard pass on third down won't do the trick.

The punt is fair caught by Jayden Reed at the Michigan State 16.

Michigan State 7, Maryland 0 (12:06 1st)

Flea flicker gives Michigan State early lead

Michigan State takes over at its own 18 to start the game.

After a face-mask penalty gives Michigan State first-and-10 at the Michigan State 48, they go to the tried-and-true flea flicker for a 52-yard touchdown pass to Montorie Foster. What a start by the Spartans.

Michigan State 7, Maryland 0 (13:43 1st)

Maryland at No. 8 Michigan State

►Kickoff: 4 p.m., Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

►TV/radio: Fox/760

►Records: Maryland 5-4, 2-4 Big Ten; Michigan State 8-1, 5-1

►Line: Spartans by 13

►Series: Michigan State leads 9-2