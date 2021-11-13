Spartans without Nailor, Horst, Crouch, Brantley as they meet Terps

East Lansing — Michigan State continues to play short-handed and will be without several key players Saturday afternoon against Maryland.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor and left tackle Jarrett Horst, who both missed last week’s game, were out again as the Spartans prepared for the 4 p.m. kickoff. Nailor suffered a hand injury during the victory over Michigan while Horst suffered an undisclosed injury during practice last week for the Purdue game.

Two new names have popped up in the injured list as linebacker Quavaris Crouch and cornerback Charles Brantley are also out. Crouch is Michigan State’s leading tackler (72) and was in street clothes during warmups while Brantley appeared to suffer a shoulder injury last week at Purdue.

Also out is offensive lineman Matt Carrick, who missed the last two games and posted on social media this week with a brace on his leg saying he was looking forward to the 2022 season, seemingly confirming he is out for the rest of the year.