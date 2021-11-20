Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Ohio State

Here. We. Go.

Michigan State and Ohio State each need a win to keep their Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive. For the Spartans, it comes in the form of their biggest test so far this season.

How will Ohio State's 13th-ranked rush defense hold up against Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker III? Can the Spartans' struggling defensive backfield keep the Buckeyes' potent receiver group contained?

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as No. 7 Michigan State takes on No. 4 Ohio State.

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State

►Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

►TV/radio: Fox/760

►Records: Michigan State 9-1, 6-1 Big Ten; Ohio State 9-1, 7-0

►Series: Ohio State leads 34-15

►Line: Ohio State by 19.5