Michigan State will again be short-handed at Ohio State

Columbus, Ohio — Michigan State entered Saturday’s game nearly as banged up as it was a week ago.

The Spartans will be without wide receiver Jalen Nailor, left tackle Jarrett Horst, defensive tackle Simeon Barrow and cornerback Charles Brantley, who were all out of the lineup last week against Maryland.

Nailor (hand) and Horst (undisclosed) have each missed the last two weeks.

Linebacker Quavaris Crouch, who missed last week’s game, came out late for warm-ups but was in uniform for the Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten).

Kicker Matt Coghlin, how has been bothered by a leg injury the last two weeks and was limited to just extra points against Maryland, looked good in warm-ups and was making field goals from 50 yards out.

