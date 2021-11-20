MSU basketball tested early, pulls away to beat Eastern Michigan, 83-59

By Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

East Lansing – Next stop, Nassau.

The Michigan State basketball team had its last tune-up prior to Wednesday’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament opener with Loyola Chicago here Saturday evening with Eastern Michigan.

The Spartans (3-1) were tested in the beginning, but then roared away for an 83-59 victory over the Eagles (1-3) at the Breslin Center.

Lanky 7-foot forward Marcus Bingham, Jr. (19 points, 12 rebounds) led the way for MSU, and gritty junior forward Malik Hall (15 points, nine rebounds) contributed plenty. Max Christie, a smooth-shooting freshman guard from Rolling Meadows (Ill.) High, scored 13 points, and forward Gabe Brown chipped in 10.

The Eagles were led by guards Noah Farrakhan (14 points) and Monty Scott (10 points) and forward Colin Golson, Jr., a freshman from Ferndale High, who scored 11 off the bench. Farrakhan (East Carolina) and Scott (Portland State) are step-brothers from New Jersey who both transferred to EMU this season.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 83, Eastern Michigan 59

EMU had a 15-11 lead before the Spartans pulled away with a 9-0 run and never looked back. The Spartans had too much both inside and outside for a team picked to finish 11th in the Mid-American Conference. MSU polished off Western Michigan, 90-46, eight days prior.

Eagles coach Stan Heath, an assistant to Spartans coach Tom Izzo on the 2000 national championship team, is in his first year at the Ypsilanti school after coaching at Kent State, Arkansas and South Florida.

MSU led, 49-31, at the half and pushed that to a 27-point bulge early in the second half, taking a 64-37 lead.

EMU’s next action is Wednesday in Ypsilanti with Western Illinois.

Steve Kornacki is a freelance reporter.