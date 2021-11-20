Ohio State overwhelms Michigan State in 56-7 rout

Columbus, Ohio — Reality smacked Michigan State in the face on Saturday, punched it square in the jaw.

It came in the form of No. 4 Ohio State and an offense that ran over the Spartans like it was a midweek practice. The Buckeyes dominated from start to finish in a 56-7 beatdown of Michigan State.

It was a top-10 matchup on paper with plenty on the line. In reality, it was one program reminding the other that it still has a long way to go to play with the big boys. No. 7 Michigan State has had a heck of a season, but Ohio State is elite, steamrolling its way to a possible spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and likely a College Football Playoff berth.

Michigan State, meanwhile, heads to the final week of the regular season smarting.

On Saturday in front of 101,858 at Ohio Stadium, the gap between the programs was vast. Ohio State (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) piled up 500 yards and quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns — all in the first half. The Buckeyes quarterback was 32-for-35 for 432 yards by the time he was pulled from the game in the third quarter. He put forth an impressive performance Heisman Trophy voters will ponder.

BOX SCORE: Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7

Stroud, who completed a school-record 17 straight passes in the first half, had plenty of help as three receivers all went over the 100-yard mark. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson each had seven receptions and a pair of touchdowns with Olave piling up 140 yards and Wilson getting 126. Jaxon Smith-Njigba pulled in 10 catches for 105 yards and one touchdown.

The Buckeyes had 653 yards, though much of the second half was played with backups.

Michigan State (9-2, 6-2) never built any momentum, its only decent drive in the first half ending in a missed field goal. Quarterback Payton Thorne was 14-for-36 for 158 yards while Kenneth Walker III was bottled up but had only six carries, gaining 25 yards before sitting most of the second half.

The Spartans got on the board on the first play of the fourth quarter when Thorne hit freshman Keon Coleman with a 12-yard touchdown pass, the first touchdown of the freshman’s career.

Already without wide receiver Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed missed the second half, watching from the sidelines with his right foot in a walking boot. The Spartans were also without left tackle Jarrett Horst and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow while linebacker Quavaris Crouch was limited.

Even at full strength, it would have been tough for the Spartans to keep this one close.

The Buckeyes didn’t take long to show they would be hitting on all cylinders, scoring on their first possession. They put together an impressive 12-play drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to Olave. The next possession ended quicker as Stroud connected with Wilson for a 77-yard score. Less than seven minutes into the game, Ohio State led, 14-0.

More: Watch: Highlights from the Michigan State-Ohio State football showdown

Michigan State’s only real threat came on the next possession as the Spartans moved deep into Ohio State territory. But a Reed drop — it was first called a catch for a first down but was changed by replay — led to a missed 46-yard field goal by Coghlin, which sailed wide right.

From there, it was all Ohio State as Stroud threw four more touchdown passes to Olave, Wilson, Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. Miyan Williams had a 1-yard touchdown run as the Buckeyes led, 49-0, at halftime with 500 total yards, 393 coming from Stroud.

The Buckeyes scored a touchdown on every drive of the first half, not counting a kneel down to end the second quarter. Michigan State, meanwhile, went three-and-out three times, had five punts and fumbled the ball away once.

The second half was more of an exercise of running the clock while trying to avoid injuries.

The Spartans forced a field-goal miss and then got an interception from Justin White, leading to their first scoring drive with Coleman getting Michigan State on the board.

Ohio State capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run from Master Teague with 3:30 left in the game.

