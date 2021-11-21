Sunday's state hoops: Rough third quarter hands MSU women first loss

Senior guard Nia Clouden had 22 points and graduate student Tamara Farqhuar had 10 rebounds and four blocks, but the Michigan State women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, 71-68 at Fordham in the Bronx.

Kaitlyn Downey and Anna DeWolfe each scored 24 for Fordham (3-1).

Junior guard Alyza Winston added 13 points for Michigan State, and freshman guard DeeDee Hagemann 11.

The Spartans led, 35-33, at the half, but a nine-point third quarter did them in. After Clouden and Winston picked up their third fouls in the third quarter, Fordham went on an 11-0 run.

Michigan State next plays Tuesday at St. Francis in Brooklyn.

