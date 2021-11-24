Marcus Bingham Jr.'s dunk lifts Michigan State over Loyola Chicago in Bahamas

Michigan State did its best to give away a game on Wednesday, but thanks to a huge game from Malik Hall and a big play from Marcus Bingham Jr., the Spartans survived.

Hall scored a career-high 24 and didn’t miss a shot while Bingham’s lob dunk in the final seconds led Michigan State to a 63-61 victory over Loyola Chicago in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Bingham scored 11 and had seven blocks as Michigan State (4-1) overcame 20 turnovers and will play the winner of Auburn and UConn on Thursday.

Lucas Williamson scored 16 for Loyola (4-1).

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 63, Loyola Chicago 61

Things couldn’t have started much better for Michigan State as the Spartans scored the first nine points of the game and had the Ramblers racing on the offensive end. Loyola missed its first seven shots while the Spartans took advantage, leading 17-12 almost 12 minutes into the half after a Hall lob dunk.

But things started to spiral out of control from that point as Michigan State started giving the ball away, missing shots and generally playing out of sync. The Spartans turned the ball over 14 times in the opening half with 11 coming in the final 9:44. Point guard A.J. Hoggard had three in a one-minute span as Loyola started to take control of the game.

A 16-2 run for the Ramblers gave Loyola a 28-19 lead with 1:26 to play before Michigan State scored the final four points of the half, nearly missing a 3-pointer from Max Christie at the buzzer as the Spartans trailed, 28-23, heading into the locker room.

A slow start to the second half for Michigan State slowly started to turn as Gabe Brown started heating up, hitting three triples and Hall began to impose his will in the lane. A Brown 3-pointer and a Hall three-point play gave Michigan State a 39-37 lead with 11:55 to play, its first lead since the first half.

Loyola pulled back in front with its own three-point play but Michigan State regained the lead on a Hall bucket and maintained the advantage over frantic 10-minute stretch, relenting with four minutes to play on a bucket from Williamson.

Michigan State went back in front, 57-56, on a jumper from Joey Hauser with 3:38 to play before Bingham split a pair of free throws with 2:28 to play. After Loyola tied it, Hall hit a three, but former Oakland guard Braden Norris answered to tie the game at 61.

The Spartans got a stop with a block from Bingham before the winning dunk.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau