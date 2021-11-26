MSU falls to No. 6 Baylor in Battle 4 Atlantis finale

Michigan State entered Friday’s matchup with No. 6 Baylor with hopes of capping off a three-day run in the Bahamas by bringing home a championship.

For the first half the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game, the Spartans were in good shape.

However, in the second half, Baylor, the defending national champion, imposed its will, broke down the Michigan State defense and pulled away for a 75-58 victory.

Gabe Brown scored 13 for Michigan State (5-2), but only two in the second half. Freshman Jaden Akins was a bright spot with a career-high 12 points, but the Spartans turned the ball over 19 times with Baylor scoring 22 points off the giveaways.

BOX SCORE: Baylor 75, Michigan State 58

Baylor (7-0) trailed by five with a just more than two minutes to play in the first half but put together a 24-6 run to take control of the game.

James Akinjo scored 15 to lead the Bears while Kendall Brown added 12 points, Adam Flagler scored 11 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua chipped in 10.

It was another quick start as both Michigan State and Baylor showed no ill effects of playing its third game in three days. After Baylor opened the game with a 9-3 surge, Michigan State responded, taking a 14-11 lead on a three-point play from Julius Marble.

The back and forth continued for much of the half as each team shot the ball well. The Spartans were 14-for-27, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, while the Bears hit 15 of 30 shots, making five 3-pointers.

Michigan State also controlled the glass, outrebounding Baylor, 18-11. And when the Spartans reeled off six straight points, they had a 36-31 lead with 2:27 to play. However, Michigan State was shut out the rest of the way as Baylor put together a 7-0 run to close the half, taking a 38-36 lead into the locker room.

The momentum did not shift over the break as Baylor took control to open the second half.

The Bears dominated the glass, outrebounding the Spartans 12-3 over the opening 10 minutes while taking advantage of a Michigan State defense that began to fall apart. By the time Baylor’s lead reached 52-42, the run was 24-6 going back to late in the first half when Michigan State lead, 36-61.

Baylor continued to pour it on, pushing the lead to 63-46 with 10:09 to play after scoring six in a row.

Michigan State got within 12 with just more than five minutes to play, but the Spartans failed to string together many stops form that point and continued to turn the ball over as the Bears put the game away over the final few minutes.

