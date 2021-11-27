Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Penn State

It's Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes resoundingly dashed a week ago, Michigan State still has plenty to play for Saturday when it plays host to Penn State.

A victory Saturday would be the Spartans' 10th this season — head coach Mel Tucker's second in East Lansing — and would all but clinch a berth in a New Year's Six bowl.

Getting there won't be easy.

Michigan State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) is coming off a trouncing at the hands of Ohio State, and facing a Penn State team that seems to be rounding into form after injuries and ailments. The Spartans, meanwhile, are banged up at some key positions, and reportedly also is dealing the flu working its way through the team.

Penn State at Michigan State

► Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: ABC/760

► Line: Michigan State by 1

► Records: Penn State 7-4 (4-4 Big Ten); No. 12 Michigan State (9-2, 6-2)

► Series: Michigan State leads 16-13-1 (Last: Dec. 12, 2020 (at) Penn State 39, Michigan State 24