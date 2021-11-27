Spartans short-handed in regular-season finale against Penn State

East Lansing — A week after Penn State saw a flu bug run through its locker room and affect at least 35 players in its victory over Rutgers, Michigan State was dealing with a similar issue as it prepared to take on the Nittany Lions Saturday in the final game of the 2021 season.

Combined with a handful of injuries, the Spartans were short-handed as they tried to win 10 games for the first time since 2017.

Among the notables out of the lineup were wide receiver Jalen Nailor and left tackle Jarrett Horst, who have missed the previous three games.

Also out were defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, who has missed the last two games, cornerback Charles Brantley, cornerback Marqui Lowery and tight end Tyler Hunt, who has played in all 11 games to this point.

More: Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State football vs. Penn State

A few key players that were limited last week in the loss to Ohio State appeared to be back on Saturday as all were going through pregame warm-ups. Included in that group are running back Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver Jayden Reed and safety Xavier Henderson.

Walker has been bothered by a sore ankle and carried only five times last week while Reed (foot) and Henderson (shoulder) did not play the second half at Ohio State.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau