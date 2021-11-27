Watch: Highlights from Michigan State-Penn State game
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
Michigan State and Penn State are underway in East Lansing. Follow the action below with all of the day's highlights.
Live updates: Michigan State vs. Penn State
Montorie Foster goes one-handed for catch
Jahan Dotson's second TD ties game at 14
Jahan Dotson cuts Penn State deficit in half
Tre Mosley puts Michigan State up 14-0
Kenneth Walker III gives Michigan State 7-0 lead
Penn State at Michigan State
► Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing
► TV/radio: ABC/760
► Line: Michigan State by 1
► Records: Penn State 7-4 (4-4 Big Ten); No. 12 Michigan State (9-2, 6-2)
► Series: Michigan State leads 16-13-1 (Last: Dec. 12, 2020 (at) Penn State 39, Michigan State 24