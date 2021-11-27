Bryce Underwood, defense lead Belleville football to Division 1 state championship
SPARTANS

Watch: Highlights from Michigan State-Penn State game

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
View Comments

Michigan State and Penn State are underway in East Lansing. Follow the action below with all of the day's highlights.

Live updates: Michigan State vs. Penn State 

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne warms up before the game against Penn State.

Montorie Foster goes one-handed for catch

Jahan Dotson's second TD ties game at 14

Jahan Dotson cuts Penn State deficit in half

Tre Mosley puts Michigan State up 14-0 

Kenneth Walker III gives Michigan State 7-0 lead

Penn State at Michigan State

► Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: ABC/760

► Line: Michigan State by 1

► Records: Penn State 7-4 (4-4 Big Ten); No. 12 Michigan State (9-2, 6-2)

► Series: Michigan State leads 16-13-1 (Last: Dec. 12, 2020  (at) Penn State 39, Michigan State 24

View Comments