Michigan State safety Michael Dowell enters transfer portal

Michael Dowell, a redshirt junior safety who played in all 12 games this season for Michigan State, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Dowell is sixth on the team in tackles this season with 40, which includes two tackles for loss, though he's made just six in the last four games. He had one tackle in Saturday's 30-27 victory over Penn State. He also has three pass breakups.

Dowell started six games in his career, including the first four games this season. He totaled 15 tackles over the first four games, including one for loss while breaking up three passes. In the fifth game of the season, sophomore Darius Snow took over and started the final eight games, though Dowell had a season-high seven tackles in that victory over Western Kentucky.

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Dowell has appeared in 32 career games, making 82 tackles. He is the younger brother of former Michigan State defensive players David and Andrew Dowell.

Dowell is the fourth Michigan State player this season to enter the transfer portal. Cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Chase Kline and defensive end Alex Okelo all entered the portal in September.