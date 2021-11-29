Michigan State defensive back Emmanuel Flowers enters transfer portal

For the second straight day, a Michigan State defensive back has entered the transfer portal.

Fifth-year senior Emmanuel Flowers, who has played both safety and cornerback, submitted his name to the portal Monday, a day after fourth-year junior safety Michael Dowell.

Flowers, who took part in senior day activities on Saturday before Michigan State defeated Penn State, played in 11 games this season and recorded three tackles, playing primarily on special teams. His 28 defensive snaps in the Western Kentucky game were his most of the season.

In 29 career games, Flowers, from Chino Hills, California, has seven tackles.

He is the fifth Michigan State player to enter the portal since the season began. Cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Chase Kline and defensive end Alex Okelo entered the portal in September.

