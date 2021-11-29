Here's a look at Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker's new contract

East Lansing — Mel Tucker signed his new contract last week, and on Monday, Michigan State released the historic deal, spelling out the details of the 10-year, $95 million agreement that makes Tucker the second-highest paid coach in college football behind Alabama’s Nick Saban.

The annual guaranteed salary breaks down as $5.9 million in base salary, $3.1 million for radio and television appearances as well as other personal appearances on behalf of the university, $100,000 from suppliers of footwear and other apparel as well as a $400,000 contingent bonus as long as Tucker has served as the head coach for the previous 12 months.

The contract, which runs through Jan. 15, 2032, also has its share of performance bonuses, including $200,000 for winning the Big Ten Championship Game. Other bonuses include $500,000 for winning the national championship and $275,000 for reaching the College Football Playoffs.

Also in the contract is a boost for Tucker’s assistants. The pool for his first deal was $6 million and jumps to $7.5 million in the new contract.

The buyout, if Tucker were to take another job, remains essentially the same as his original deal. If he leaves before Jan. 15, 2022, Tucker would owe $2.5 million. It goes down by $500,000 each year until 2024, at which point the buyout is $1 million and would remain at that amount through the end of the contract.

If Michigan State were to fire Tucker without cause, it would be responsible to pay the remainder of the contract.

The contract represents a significant raise for Tucker, who was making just more than $5.5 million a year on his original deal.

Private funding is responsible for the bulk of the new contract with United Wholesale Mortgage president and CEO Mat Ishbia at the forefront of the push to secure a new contract for Tucker, along with longtime donor and CEO of Shift Digital, Steve St. Andre.

The contract doesn't spell out how much of Tucker's salary is coming from the university and how much is coming from the donors.

Michigan State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten), which finished the regular season Saturday with a 30-27 win at home over Penn State, is awaiting Sunday’s announcement of which bowl game it will play.

