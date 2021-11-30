Michigan State's Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Mel Tucker orchestrated the biggest turnaround in program history, and on Tuesday the Michigan State coach was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

The second-year coach swept a pair of honors as the conference's coaches named him the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and the media tabbed Tucker the Dave McClain Coach of the Year.

Tucker became the sixth Michigan State coach to earn the honor and first since Mark Dantonio in 2013.

After two victories during a COVID-shortened 2020, Tucker led the Spartans to a 10-2 mark in 2021, including 7-2 in Big Ten play, including a second straight victory over Michigan. The eight-game improvement was one better than 2017 when Michigan State went from three wins to 10 under Dantonio.

Tucker is 17-14 in three seasons as a head coach, including 12-7 at Michigan State. He went 5-7 in 2019 at Colorado.

No. 12 Michigan State capped the regular season on Saturday with a 30-27 victory over Penn State to go undefeated at home and now waits to see where it will play a bowl game with a New Year’s Six slot a possibility.

Panasiuk, Henderson honored

Fifth-year senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk was named second-team All-Big Ten as the conference announced its defensive and special teams awards.

Panasiuk had nine tackles for loss, including six sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Safety Xavier Henderson was named to the third team. The senior led the Spartans with 94 tackles, including 10 for loss with three sacks, an interception and a pair of pass breakups.

