MSU's Kenneth Walker named Big Ten Running Back of Year

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year while also earning first-team All-Big Ten honors on Wednesday.

The conference’s rushing leader and second in the nation was selected by the coaches and the media but did not win the offensive player of the year. That award went to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The junior transfer from Wake Forest has helped spark Michigan State’s offense this season, rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. With 138 yards in the win over Penn State last weekend, Walker has eight 100-yard rushing games this season, tied for third-most in an MSU season. He’s also gone over the 200-yard mark twice.

His 1,636 rushing yards are fourth in Michigan State history and his 18 rushing touchdowns are the fifth-most in a season at Michigan State.

Likely to declare for the NFL Draft next spring, Walker has said he intends to play in a bowl game.

No. 11 Michigan State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) is in position to play in New Year’s Six game with the selections set to be announced on Sunday.

Junior wide receiver Jayden Reed earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Reed, who was named second-team as a return specialist, is fourth in the conference with 78.8 receiving yards a game. He has 53 receptions for 946 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 20-yard grab for a touchdown on fourth down to help clinch last weekend's win over Penn State.

In addition to Walker and Reed, nine other Spartans earned All-Big Ten recognition by being named honorable mention. Center Matt Allen, tight end Connor Heyward, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, offensive lineman Jarrett Horst and quarterback Payton Thorne were on both the coaches and media lists while wide receiver Jalen Nailor and offensive linemen AJ Arcuri, Blake Bueter and J.D. Duplain were honorable mention from the media.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau