Defensive back Michael Gravely latest from MSU to enter transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal continues to be a busy place, including at Michigan State.

On Friday, freshman defensive back Michael Gravely was the latest to enter his name, joining redshirt junior safety Michael Dowell, fifth-year senior defensive back Emmanuel Flowers and walk-on kicker Evan Johnson, who have all entered the portal this week.

Gravely, a 6-foot, 210-pounder from Glenville High in Ohio, did not play this season. In August, during preseason camp, coach Mel Tucker said Gravely was “not participating in team activities.”

Tucker offered no other explanation and Gravely never dressed for a game this season.

Michigan State has now had eight players enter the portal since the season began. Defensive back junior Kalon Gervin, junior linebacker Chase Kline and freshman defensive lineman Alex Okelo entered in September. An eighth player, walk-on long snapper Nick Chudler, who was last on the roster in 2018, also entered the transfer portal this week.

No. 11 Michigan State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) closed the regular season with a win over Penn State last weekend and will find out on Sunday which bowl game it will play in to close out Tucker’s second season.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau