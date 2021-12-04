Brown, No. 22 Michigan State take care of Toledo

By Jayna Bardahl

Special to The Detroit News

East Lansing — Buoyed by senior forward Gabe Brown's 12 points, No. 22 Michigan State captured an 81-68 victory over Toledo on Saturday at Breslin Center.

The Spartans improved to 7-2 overall as they turn to Big Ten play.

MSU started 0-for-5 from 3-point range, but Toledo wasn’t hitting shots either. The teams were tied at four after the opening six minutes in a back-and-forth affair plagued by good looks and ugly shots.

Then Brown broke through.

The 6-foot-8 co-captain controlled the MSU scoresheet at the start, scoring all seven of the team's opening points. With the Spartans trailing, Brown found a look from 3-point range that turned the tide.

On the next possession, freshman Jaden Akins knocked down another from long range.

Senior Marcus Bingham Jr. followed suit with another trey to fire up Breslin Center.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 81, Toledo 68

MSU’s eventual 46.2% shooting from 3 tied for their second-best effort of the season. Akins was 3-for-3 from deep.

With shots falling, the Spartans went on a 20-3 run in the first half. At halftime, MSU held a 43-23 edge.

Toledo clawed back with a 42.9% second-half shooting percentage. The Rockets cut the Spartans lead to 11 with under 10 minutes remaining, but just couldn’t close the gap.

Michigan State had 12 turnovers. Toledo also had 12, leading to 16 MSU points.

Brown shot 5-for-14 from the field.

Freshman Max Christie paced MSU with14 points. Shooting 4-for-14, Christie was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Toledo was led by sophomore Macomb native Ryan Rollins. The former MAC Freshman of the Year finished with 21 points on 7-for-22 shooting.

The Spartans travel to face their first Big Ten opponent, Minnesota, on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Jayna Bardahl is a freelance writer.