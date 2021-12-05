Michigan State to take on Pitt in Peach Bowl on Dec. 30

After capping off the biggest turnaround in program history, Michigan State has been rewarded with a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The Spartans, who finished No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, will take on No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl Dec. 30 in Atlanta. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

It’s the third time Michigan State will appear in a New Year’s Six game after playing in the Cotton Bowl in 2014 and again a year later as part of the playoffs.

Michigan State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will be playing in the Peach Bowl for the first time in program history and will face Pittsburgh in a bowl game for the first time. The Panthers (10-2), coached by former Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, beat Wake Forest on Saturday in the ACC Championship game.

The Spartans have had a remarkable resurgence in coach Mel Tucker’s second season. After going 2-5 in the COVID-shortened season of 2020, Michigan State was picked by many to finish last in the Big Ten East. However, the Spartans won their first eight games, including a win over Michigan, the Wolverines’ only loss this season on their way to a Big Ten title and a spot in the playoffs.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has been the catalyst for the Spartans, thrusting himself into the Heisman Trophy race with 1,636 rushing yards, which ranks second in the nation, while scoring 18 rushing touchdowns.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau