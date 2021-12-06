Rugged early-season schedule steels Michigan State basketball for Big Ten slate

East Lansing — The idea of Michigan State playing a difficult schedule in the non-conference is hardly a new notion.

Now in his 27th season leading the Spartans, coach Tom Izzo has made it one of the staples of the program. Yes, there is some benefit, he concedes, to a bit of an easier early-season schedule. But the Hall of Fame coach has seen his team thrive in the long run too many times to change his approach at this point.

So, as No. 19 Michigan State (7-2) prepares to begin Big Ten play Wednesday at Minnesota, it’s no surprise it has the ninth-most difficult schedule in the nation and the toughest schedule among power conference teams, according to the first set of NET rankings released by the NCAA.

“Our schedule is always good, but it doesn't seem to get the credit,” Izzo said. “We’re ninth overall, but we're No. 1 amongst major colleges, which I think is significant. I think starting up conference play this week, there's been a lot of regular-season games and we played against a lot of different kinds of teams.

“Our schedule has been challenging and it put us in a situation where we had to do a lot of different things from presses to zones to different situations, winning games down the stretch, and that's gonna help.”

Michigan State’s two losses this season have come to Baylor, which is No. 6 in the NET, and Kansas, which checks in at No. 14. The Spartans also have victories over Connecticut (13), Loyola Chicago (25), Louisville (53) and Toledo (74).

“I think it definitely has (helped),” junior forward Malik Hall said. “I think we've played some of the (toughest teams) and we've had one of the hardest schedules in the country. I think Coach does that every year. He schedules hard things on purpose just so we're ready when Big Ten comes around, especially with how good the Big Ten has been in recent years. You just want to be ready for anything.”

More: MSU basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25; Michigan drops out

The competition level certainly should have the Spartans ready, but they’ve had the benefit of playing different styles of team, as well. It’s not something that usually happens when the schedule is full of low major teams at home.

That’s why even playing at Butler, traditionally one of the country’s top mid-majors that is ranked 175th in the first NET rankings, has some benefit. Instead of cruising at home, the Spartans were forced to play in a difficult environment, something that was crucial for freshmen like Max Christie and Jaden Akins as well as transfer Tyson Walker.

There will be some more growing pains, but Izzo is convinced it leads to a much better team by the end of the season when championships are on the line.

“The tougher schedule is harder on freshmen,” Izzo said. “But I still think it benefits us, it benefits the them in the long run. I don't know if it benefits us for tomorrow, but the long run, or the Izzo factor, is the season or sometimes even a little bit more into their second season. So I'm happy with our schedule, because I think we played enough good teams, quality teams, and a little road game against a good team that is a tough place to play.

“The tough schedule is what I've done and I’ll do it until I’m done. This year, it's even better because of that (Battle 4 Atlantis) tournament.”

It was in that tournament that Michigan State got wins over Loyola and UConn before playing close with Baylor, the defending national champion, into the second half.

Of course, once conference play gets rolling, the rankings can typically get tossed. Still, the rankings and the early schedule show Michigan State should be ready to handle the Big Ten, beginning at Williams Arena on Wednesday. If not, the Spartans could quickly be humbled by Minnesota (7-0), which is ranked No. 36 in the NET after an impressive start to the season

“The worst team can have a good night and beat the top team in the Big Ten,” senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. said when asked about what makes conference play so tough. “You have to be prepared for every night on the road and at home because in the Big Ten, everyone knows your staples and everything you have to do, your personnel and everything.”

Michigan State learned that last season when it opened Big Ten play with three straight losses, including a brutal blowout at Minnesota that sent the Spartans spiraling.

Heading into their return to Williams Arena, the Spartans are confident they’re prepared this time around.

“I think we're ready,” Hall said. “We played hard games, we played really good teams and played a lot of different styles. I think that just made us ready for whatever the Big Ten has in store for us this year.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau