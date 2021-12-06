Michigan State's C.J. Hayes enters transfer portal

East Lansing — The shuffling of Michigan State’s roster continued on Monday as fifth-year senior C.J. Hayes entered the transfer portal.

A wide receiver his first four seasons, Hayes switched to defense in 2021 and played cornerback. He appeared in six games this season, primarily on special teams.

Hayes, from Bowling Green, Kentucky, had 14 receptions for 154 yards, including 13 catches for 141 yards in 2019 when he played in 11 games. Injuries plagued Hayes’ career, however, and he underwent foot surgery twice within eight months, missing the 2000 season.

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Hayes is the eighth Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal since the season began. Last week, freshman defensive back Michael Gravely, redshirt junior safety Michael Dowell, fifth-year senior defensive back Emmanuel Flowers and walk-on kicker Evan Johnson all entered the portal.

In September, junior cornerback Kalon Gervin, junior linebacker Chase Kline and freshman defensive lineman Alex Okelo entered the portal. And last week, a ninth player, walk-on long snapper Nick Chudler, who was last on the roster in 2018, also entered the portal.

