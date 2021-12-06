Michigan State's Max Christie shares weekly Big Ten freshman honors

East Lansing — Michigan State freshman Max Christie has been working to find his shooting stroke, but the mini slump hasn’t kept him from being productive.

On Monday, that was recognized as the 6-foot-6 wing was named the co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week with Chucky Hepburn of Wisconsin.

In two games, Christie averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, two assists and one block as No. 19 Michigan State (7-2) knocked off Louisville and Toledo. Christie was 3-for-6 shooting while scoring 11 points in the win over Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and followed that with 14 points in the victory over Toledo, grabbing three rebounds and blocking two shots, as well.

It’s the first weekly honor for Christie and he is the first Michigan State freshman to earn the award since Rocket Watts on March 9, 2020.

Michigan State begins Big Ten play on Wednesday when it travels to Minnesota for a 9 p.m. tip against the Golden Gophers (7-0).

