Tillman departs MSU to coach defensive backs at Georgia Tech

Not only will Michigan State coach Mel Tucker be reworking his roster heading into the offseason, the second-year head coach will need to hire another assistant.

On Tuesday, cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman was announced as the defensive backs coach at Georgia Tech, his alma mater, after two seasons on Tucker’s staff at Michigan State.

“I’m proud and excited to return to my alma mater,” Tillman said on Georgia Tech’s website. “I am honored to be a part of a great lineage of defensive backs at Georgia Tech. I can’t wait to get to work with Coach (Geoff) Collins and the rest of the defensive staff to help develop the next generation of successful DBs and play winning defense on The Flats.”

Tillman was a defensive assistant in 2020 before being elevated to cornerbacks coach before the 2021 season.

Tillman, who also coached one season with Tucker at Colorado, was a defensive back at Georgia Tech from 1996-99. He was a three-year starter, two-time All-ACC selection and went on to play seven seasons in the NFL, playing in a Super Bowl in 2003 with Carolina.

Michigan State’s pass defense struggled this season, ranking last in the nation, allowing 337.7 yards a game with Tillman coaching the defensive backs and Harlon Barnett leading the safeties.

No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) will take on No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

