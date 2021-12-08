Michigan State lands UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon from transfer portal

Michigan State scored in the transfer portal once again on Wednesday as UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon announced he will be enrolling at Michigan State.

At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, the native of the New Orleans area played three seasons with the Runnin Rebels and will be a senior at Michigan State with the chance to play two seasons if he opts to used an extra season because of COVID.

Windmon had 118 tackles this season for UNLV, including 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble while playing primarily as an inside linebacker. He played both inside and outside during his three seasons at UNLV. He played in all 12 games as a freshman in 2019, and as a sophomore in 2020, Windmon played all six games and had 39 tackles with five sacks.

He is the second player since the season ended to commit to Michigan State out of the transfer portal, joining former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger. Michigan State has also had nine players from this year’s roster enter the transfer portal since the season began.

No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) is preparing to take on No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

