No. 19 Michigan State opens Big Ten play with 75-67 win vs. Minnesota

Minneapolis – Michigan State made it interesting down the stretch, but thanks to another good night shooting from long range, the Spartans opened Big Ten play with a win on the road.

Malik Hall, Gabe Brown and Tyson Walker each scored 15 as No. 19 Michigan State opened a big second-half lead then held on late to earn a 75-67 victory over Minnesota Wednesday at Williams Arena.

Brown was 3-for-4 from 3-point range while Hall made 2 of 4 to spark the offense. Michigan State (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) was 10-for-21 from long range and limited Minnesota to 6-for-23 shooting on 3-pointers. Joey Hauser added 10 points for Michigan State while Hall had nine rebounds and Brown had eight.

It was another solid defensive outing for the Spartans, even as the Golden Gophers made a late push, making 10 of 14 in the final minutes to pull within six with 31.7 seconds to play before two Max Christie free throws put the game away.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 75, Minnesota 67

Eric Curry scored 18 to lead Minnesota (7-1, 0-1), which entered the game as one of 12 unbeaten teams in the nation. Jamison Battle added 17 points for the Gophers.

After a chilly start shooting from both teams – they combined to miss their first seven shots – things soon began to heat up for the Spartans behind seven straight points form Hall before a jumper from Christie and a pair of free throws from Brown gave them a 16-8 lead.

Minnesota rebounded minutes later with a quick 5-0 run that trimmed Michigan State’s lead to two, but that’s as close as it would get in the first half.

Walker hit a triple from the top of the key and Brown followed with his first of the game. After a running jumper by Payton Willis cut Michigan State’s lead to 23-19, the Spartans scored the next seven on a triple from Hauser, a jumper from the elbow by Hall and a drive to the basket from Christie to push the lead to 30-19 with 3:24 to play in the half.

Michigan State closed the half on a high note as Hall hit another 3-pointer, A.J. Hoggard scored on a take to the basket and Brown got in the lane to hit a runner and give the Spartans a 37-24 lead. Michigan State then got a defensive stop and took the 13-point lead to the locker room.

The Spartans kept the momentum rolling to open the second half, pushing the lead to 46-28 after a layup in transition from Walker. The Gophers pulled to within 11 later in the half at 48-37, but the Spartans scored the next seven and eventually extended the lead to 60-41 after a Hauser triple and a Walker runner to the basket.

Minnesota did not go away, however, and scored the next five points to pull within 60-46 with just more than seven minutes to play and capped a 14-4 surge after a steal and a dunk by Sean Sutherlin to cut Michigan State’s lead to 64-55 with 4:01 left in the game.

Brown answered with a triple in the corner but a Curry jumper kept the Gophers within 10 with 2:45 to play. Minnesota got within six in the final minute but could get no closer.

