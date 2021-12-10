Offensive lineman James Ohonba enters transfer portal from MSU

Michigan State saw another player enter the transfer portal on Friday as fourth-year junior offensive lineman James Ohonba was the latest to submit his name.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound native of Stockbridge, Ga., appeared in 10 games this season, primarily on special teams. He played in 17 career games, including all seven in 2020 after redshirting in 2018 and not appearing in a game in 2019.

Ohonba is the 10th Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal since the season began. Cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Chase Kline and defensive end Alex Okelo entered the portal in September while wide receiver Ricky White, kicker Evan Johnson and defensive backs Michael Dowell, Emmanuel Flowers, Michael Gravely and C.J. Hayes have done so since the season ended.

Meanwhile, Michigan State has added three commitment through the portal, including Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger, UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon and Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule.

No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) is preparing to take on No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau