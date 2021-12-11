Izzo goes to bat for state's health professionals amid latest COVID surge

East Lansing — As a surge in COVID-19 cases have overtaken the state, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has felt his frustration growing.

Just on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,783 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths linked to the virus, including numbers from Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state's overall tally since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 25,080.

And earlier this week, Izzo heard from friends who work at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital, disappointed that doctors, nurses and staff are facing mounting criticism.

“Our hospitals are overwhelmed again, and for the first time last week, I had some friends of mine say to me, people are so idiotic,” Izzo said as he closed his press conference after No. 19 Michigan State’s 80-64 victory over Penn State. “They're blaming the doctors and the nurses, those people that were ... so if you don't get (the vaccine), that's your business. But these are people that were our heroes. They were our heroes for a year. And now because people, in my humble opinion, don't get vaccinated and then you let down your guard a little bit, our hospitals in the state of Michigan are in trouble again.

“That's OK if that's what you want to do. But for the people out there condemning our doctors and nurses and the first responders, the people that are ... it makes me sick. It really bothers me. So you have your own decision on what you want to do. That's your business. But I'll tell you one thing, if anybody's that ignorant, that they're condemning our doctors, nurses, first responders, all the people that are giving their frickin life? And now we can't even get operations, we can't do things because these hospitals are overwhelmed again, shame on you.”

Izzo has been promoting vaccines for some time, dating to last spring when they came available and as students and staff returned to campus late in the summer. He also understands many won’t want to hear it from a basketball coach.

He doesn’t care.

“Take your shots at me,” Izzo said. “It doesn't bother me. I'm not telling you that you have to. You know, ‘Who's Tom Izzo to tell you to go get vaccinated?’ That’s your business. But please, from the bottom my heart, appreciate the people, those nurses that get paid little and put their life on the line every day. And the doctors, please don't forget, we love them. We care about him. We appreciate them and what they’ve done for us. While most of us were sitting home not working, they were going in every day. And I hear that stuff in our community and it makes me sick.

“So let the fight start. Let it begin. Do what you want with your vaccinations, but please, appreciate the people that have done so much for us.”

Gridiron prospects

The victory over Penn State wasn’t just a big day for the Michigan State basketball team.

Mel Tucker and the football team took advantage of the afternoon game to bring a number of recruits on their official visits, including five-star offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin. The Charlestown, Indiana, native is currently committed to Kentucky, but Tucker and his staff been recruiting him hard ahead of the early-signing period, which begins on Wednesday.

Goodwin sat with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic for most of the first half.

During a timeout late in the first half, the crowd got to its feet as Tucker and running back Kenneth Walker III were introduced, recognizing Tucker for being named Big Ten coach of the year and Walker for winning the Walter Camp and Doak Walker awards.

It was no coincidence it took place with one of Michigan State’s most prized recruits in attendance.

