Spartans cruise to win over Penn State in Big Ten home opener

East Lansing – With a 10-day break before its next game, Michigan State wanted to make sure it didn’t have any letdowns on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center.

Check that off the to-do list as No. 19 Michigan State cruised to an 80-64 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten home opener and now waits until heading to Detroit to take on Oakland Dec. 21 at Little Caesars Arena.

Gabe Brown scored 15 while Marcus Bingham scored 12 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for the Spartans. (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten). It was the second career double-double for Bingham and first since he had 19 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Eastern Michigan.

Tyson Walker added 10 points and nine assists as the Spartans outscored Penn State, 31-3, on fast-break points.

Seth Lundy scored 18 to lead Penn State (5-5, 0-2) while John Harrar scored 16 and pulled down 11 rebounds. Jalen Pickett chipped in 13 points and Sam Sessoms added 12 for the Nittany Lions.

Two turnovers on its first three possessions was hardly the start Michigan State was looking for, but soon the offense was clicking as the Spartans made four of their first five shots as an early 7-0 surge wiped out the rough start.

And when Mady Sissoko scored on a jumper near the basket to give Michigan State a 21-18 lead, the Spartans were 8-for-12 from the field.

Meanwhile, Penn State also started out shooting well, sparked by the play of Lundy and Pickett, each of whom was making tough, contested shots to keep the Nittany Lions in the game. And after a jumper from Sessoms cut Michigan State’s lead to 27-25 with just more than six minutes left in the half, it appeared the momentum was there for the Nittany Lions to grab.

But Michigan State responded with four straight points from A.J. Hoggard and a steal and dunk from Jaden Akins that brought the house down. It was more Michigan State from there as the Spartans closed the half on a 15-4 run while scoring the final seven points of the half to take a 42-29 lead to the locker room.

A 9-3 run to open the second half gave Michigan State a 51-32 lead just two minutes into the half, its biggest lead at that point. Penn State bounced back, though, pulling within 53-39 with 15:47 left, but the Spartans grabbed the momentum back quickly as Hoggard and Bingham hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 64-46 with 11:30 left in the game.

A pair of Lundy 3-pointers kept things from getting out of hand, but Michigan State was too much down the stretch for Penn State to mount a serious comeback bid.

