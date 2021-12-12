Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper hits transfer portal

Fifth-year senior Jack Camper is the latest Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal.

The defensive end made the announcement Sunday on Twitter after missing the entire 2021 season because of injury. In the previous four seasons, Camper had 29 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and one fumble recovery in 27 career games, making two starts — one in 2018 and one in 2020.

The native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, had his best season in 2020, playing in all seven games while registering 18 tackles, including two for loss and a half sack with a fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries.

Camper becomes the 12th Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal since the season began. Cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Chase Kline and defensive end Alex Okelo entered the portal in September while wide receiver Ricky White, kicker Evan Johnson, tight end Trenton Gillison, offensive lineman James Ohonba and defensive backs Michael Dowell, Emmanuel Flowers, Michael Gravely and C.J. Hayes have done so since the season ended.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau