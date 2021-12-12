Michigan State basketball welcomes break; turnovers, offense on to-do list

East Lansing — Just like that, a third of the season is gone.

And for Michigan State, it’s hard to find too many complaints about how things have gone.

Still, after cruising past Penn State on Saturday in the Big Ten home opener, the Spartans are looking forward to a bit of a break. Their next game is Dec. 21 when they head to Detroit to take on Oakland at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s gonna be very good because we have been ripping and running a lot,” senior Gabe Brown said of the time off. “We have been putting a lot of stress on our bodies, so we just want to get in, get some treatment and just watch film and just be with each other like we always are.”

There will be plenty of time for that as No. 19 Michigan State will cut back on its schedule this week as players take final exams. They’ll then get the weekend off before diving back into game prep the next week for their semi-annual meeting with the Golden Grizzlies.

Before all of that, though, it’s fair to look at what the Spartans (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have accomplished to this point. They’ve got two road wins — one over Butler and then at Minnesota to begin conference play — and have three Quad 1 victories while playing the most difficult schedule to this point among power conference teams.

That schedule includes wins over Loyola Chicago and UConn — two teams in the top 20 in the current NET rankings — with both losses coming to No. 3 Baylor and No. 7 Kansas, with the Spartans keeping it close into the second half of each of those games.

All the while, Michigan State has proven to be one of the top defensive teams in the country, ranking sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. It’s a return to the norm for the Spartans, who were miserable defensively last season.

“We still got a lot of work to do,” coach Tom Izzo said. “But we also have made more progress defensively. We seem to guard this stuff better than we are offensively right now. That'll be what this break will be for. Offenses are always behind the defenses and we will try to do a better job of that as a staff, and maybe it will help our guys.”

Michigan State’s difficult early schedule — the Spartans have played only five home games — could have derailed some teams, and it has had that effect on the Spartans some years. However, they’ve thrived in big games this season and now hope take advantage of the quirk in the schedule.

The Spartans would usually play a non-conference game at the end of finals week, but with so many other commitments — the Champions Classic, the Gavitt Games, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament — there wasn’t much flexibility in scheduling.

“Normally we would like to sprinkle in a game like Sunday, maybe,” Izzo said. “We just couldn't do it this year because of the brutal schedule and how many games that are picked by (other) people. … In other words, we don't have the flexibility, so it makes it a little harder on us to balance it out.

“It's our fifth home game, there are a lot of teams, I think Kentucky has played nine. So, I feel good about where we are on that. Some of the things that hurt is less practice time because we had to sandwich in 11 games in just over a month.”

That won’t be the issue now as Michigan State looks to continue to improve on turning the ball over while getting a couple of players going offensively, namely freshman Max Christie and senior Joey Hauser.

The Spartans also will hope to nail down a rotation, something that has been a work in progress over the first 11 games. There are a solid nine players who will play most games while freshman guard Pierre Brooks and sophomore big man Mady Sissoko have also had moments. Getting them consistent time has been difficult with the tougher schedule, but as the Spartans get set to close the calendar year, Izzo is fine working with 11 players for any given game.

“You don't get to have those cupcakes where everyone gets to get loose,” Izzo said. “It is going to benefit us later, but it is hard to get guys some time now. You get big leads and (you see) how fast they get cut with the 3-point shot.

“So, no, I don't think we are trying to narrow anything down yet. We are just trying to figure out who can help us, who is improving.”

While that happens, the Spartans, who began the season without a ton of experience, have quickly grown into a tight-knit group that looks like it will be a factor in the Big Ten race.

“Right now, it's the closest I've ever been with guys on the team,” Brown said. “I've been with Cassius (Winston). I've been with the top guys before. We’ve all been close. But this team just feels different. We connect all as one. We go everywhere with each other. We eat together. We're in here together. We work out together. Ever since like two months ago it's just been like brother-ship. We've been brothers.”

