MSU picks up late commitment, 3-star DB Malcolm Jones

With the beginning of the early signing period only hours away, Michigan State picked up a commitment late Tuesday night.

Three-star defensive back Malcolm Jones from Lee County, Georgia, announced on Twitter that he had committed to Michigan State, just days after declaring he was no longer committed to Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety becomes the 20th commit to the 2022 class, just hours after Knoxville, Tennessee, defensive back Shannon Blair decomitted from Michigan State.

Jones took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend and is now expected to sign on Wednesday with the Spartans.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker and his staff have been working hard the past couple of weeks to flip a handful of commits, including Jones.

Also in that group are five-star offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin, who is committed to Kentucky, as well as three-star cornerback Caleb Coley, who had been committed to Vanderbilt, three-star defensive end Zion Young, a West Virginia commit and four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield, a former Texas commit who is also considering Baylor.