Three-star defensive back decommits from Michigan State football recruiting class

On the eve of the early signing period, a three-star has announced he is no longer committed to Michigan State.

Shannon Blair, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back from Knoxville, Tennessee, posted on Twitter saying he was reopening his recruitment.

“I would like to thank the Michigan State staff for believing in me and taking a chance on me,” Blair wrote. “After a long talk with my family, I have decided to de-commit and reopen my recruitment!”

Blair, who committed to Michigan State in June, tore his ACL in the first game of the high school season and missed the rest of the year.

Michigan State now has 19 players committed to the 2022 class with an additional three transfers committed, as well.

