Breaking down Michigan State's 2022 football recruiting class

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit News contributor Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest recruiting for 247Sports, breaks down Michigan State's 2022 football recruiting class.

Highest-ranked player: DL Alex VanSumeren, Essexville (Mich.) Garber

247Sports’ No. 3 prospect in the state and a top 200 overall player, VanSumeren is an extremely hard worker who plays with motor and explosiveness. His ability to move his 300 pounds like a smaller player should make him an asset in East Lansing and he should not be ruled out as a potential early impact player either.