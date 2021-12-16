Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III to enter NFL Draft, skip Peach Bowl

It was a remarkable run, but Kenneth Walker III has decided his days at Michigan State have ended.

The consensus All-American announced on social media Thursday that he will not play in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 as he prepares for next spring’s NFL Draft.

“It has been a true honor to represent Michigan State University and wear the Green and White,” Walker wrote. “I am beyond grateful to Coach Tucker and the entire staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to shine under their leadership. As the regular season has come to a close, I would like to announce that I have decided to forgo playing in the Peach Bowl to begin preparation for the NFL Draft. … I will forever be a Spartan Dawg.”

After transferring last year from Wake Forest, Walker proved immediately the impact he would have for the Spartans in 2021, scoring on a 75-yard run on the first play from scrimmage as he gained 264 yards and added four touchdowns in the season-opening win over Northwestern.

Walker went on to rush for 1,636 yards, second in the nation, and score 18 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He became the first Michigan State player to win the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Doak Walker Award. He also finished sixth overall in the Heisman Trophy voting, the best showing for a Spartan since 1988.

“I want to congratulate Ken for all of his success and thank him for taking a chance on us,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said in a statement. “From the day he set foot on campus in January, he has done nothing but work extremely hard and represent Michigan State University with class. He quickly earned the respect of his teammates and coaches, and they were happy to share in his success and accolades. He is a special player and I’m proud of everything he was able to achieve this season. K9 will always be a Spartan Dawg.”

