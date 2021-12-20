Michigan State tight end Kameron Allen enters transfer portal

East Lansing — As Michigan State continues to prepare for its meeting with Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl, the Spartans’ roster keeps changing, as well.

On Monday, freshman tight end Kameron Allen entered the transfer portal, becoming the 13th Spartan to enter the portal since the season began.

Allen, ranked the No. 25 tight end in the country in the 2021 class out of Forney, Texas, did not appear in a game this season for Michigan State after enrolling in January.

Cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Chase Kline and defensive end Alex Okelo entered the portal in September, while wide receiver Ricky White, kicker Evan Johnson, tight end Trenton Gillison, offensive lineman James Ohonba, defensive end Jack Camper and defensive backs Michael Dowell, Emmanuel Flowers, Michael Gravely and C.J. Hayes have done so since the season ended.

No. 10 Michigan State takes on No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

