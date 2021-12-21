Peach Bowl could offer opportunity for these 6 Michigan State young players

East Lansing — As much as playing in a high-level bowl game is a reward for a good season, there are plenty of ways teams can benefit from an extra game on the schedule.

As No. 10 Michigan State prepares to take on No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, it means a chance to get healthy, take a closer look at some young players who have been on the verge of seeing playing time and decided who will step into the void created by the decision from running back Kenneth Walker III to opt out of the game and prepare for the NFL Draft.