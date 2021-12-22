How point-guard play has made 'all the difference in the world' for Michigan State

With the calendar year winding down, perhaps now is the time to start admitting what appears obvious at this point: Michigan State is a good basketball team.

Whether the Spartans become a championship-level team will be sorted out over the next few months, but following Tuesday’s 90-78 victory over Oakland at Little Caesars Arena, it’s safe to come to the conclusion that the Spartans are no flash in the pan, clearly ready to put the misery of last season in the rearview mirror.