Ten MSU players entering transfer portal will be on hand for Peach Bowl

Consider it one last hurrah.

Michigan State’s roster, which began to reshape itself following the victory over Penn State to close the regular season, will still look quite similar when the Spartans take on Pittsburgh on Thursday night in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

That’s because of the 13 players who have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season, 10 have traveled with the team and will be in uniform for the game.

“Those are individual decisions that players are making, and I'm supporting them on the decisions that they do make,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said Sunday during his first news conference since the Spartans arrived in Atlanta on Christmas Eve. “So I just told the guys at the very beginning, at the onset, if you're in, you're in 100%. And if you're not in, let's communicate that, and then we'll support you. That’s the way we're handling everything.”

For No. 10 Michigan State (10-2), that means among transferring players who dressed at some point this season, only safety Michael Dowell, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, has decided to not play in the Peach Bowl. The other two players who have entered the portal and are not in Atlanta are wide receiver Ricky White and defensive back Michael Gravely, though neither played in a game this season.

The 10 players who have entered the portal since the end of the season and will be dressed on Thursday include defensive back Emmanuel Flowers, kicker Evan Johnson, defensive back C.J. Hayes, offensive lineman James Ohonba, tight end Trenton Gillison, defensive end Jack Camper, tight end Kameron Allen, wide receiver Ian Stewart, linebacker Cole DeMarzo and defensive lineman Tyson Watson.

While Tucker has embraced keeping those players around for another game, it’s not the same on the other side of the field.

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, the former defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, thinks having players in the locker room who have already announced they’re leaving, is a negative for the rest of the team.

“I think it sets a bad precedent,” Narduzzi said. “I watched that Florida game the other night and saw that the starting quarterback is already in the portal. What's going on here? I think the portal is bad enough as it is.”

It isn’t proving to be much of an issue for the 12th-ranked Panthers (11-2) as only two players have entered the portal since their season ended.

“We’ve been lucky and fortunate,” Narduzzi said. “I think we've got a great culture where our guys hang in there. We've got guys coming back for a fifth and sixth year. So we have not had that problem. So we're blessed that way.

“But it's a bad deal when you let guys go in the portal and still play for you. I just wonder what it's like in the locker room and you wonder why you lose like that in a game in which maybe you should win. I think once you go in the portal, you're in the portal and you can stay in the portal.”

While players entering the portal won’t change Michigan State’s roster much for Thursday’s game, there are injuries that could.

Tucker didn’t address the status for wide receiver Jalen Nailor, but the junior, who has been out since halftime of the Michigan game, has been seen in practice videos. He also did not speak to the status of defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, who was out the final three games.

He did, however, speak to linebacker Quavaris Crouch, tight end Tyler Hunt and left tackle Jarrett Horst, who all missed time over the final weeks of the season.

“I would say Crouch is doubtful, Hunt is doubtful, Horst is questionable,” Tucker said. “I think everyone else is trying to get to the game, trying to play.”

Trying to stay healthy

While COVID outbreaks have been affecting other bowl games already this season and has led to changes in protocol for teams in New Year’s Six games like Michigan State, so far, the Spartans have avoided any issues just days before the game.

While a flu bug had its way with plenty of players leading up to the final regular-season game against Penn State roughly a month ago, there have been no COVID issues, according to Tucker.

“We're just handling the protocols and following the ones that are set forth by our medical staff and by the bowl,” Tucker said. “We're nearly at 100% vaccinated, and we haven't had any substantial issues during the season relative to COVID. So, so far this week we've been good. So I don't anticipate any disruptions for the rest of the week.”

Narduzzi said it was similar with the Panthers and hopes that nothing changes before Thursday.

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed and just try to make sure our guys are doing the right things,” Narduzzi said.

Coaching moves impact

While Michigan State is preparing to play without running back Kenneth Walker III and Pitt is missing quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Panthers will also head into the game with tight ends coach Tim Salem in charge of the offense after coordinator Mark Whipple left for Nebraska.

“We've got a bunch of coordinators on our staff, so I trust everybody, but Tim Salem has been with me for seven years,” Narduzzi said of Salem, the brother of former MSU assistant Brad Salem. “Our players have a lot of trust in him. It's just — it left right where it took off. We're going to do what we do offensively.”

As for Michigan State’s staff, Tucker says not much has changed in bowl prep. Cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman left to become the defensive backs coach at Georgia Tech while running backs coach William Peagler was just announced as the new tight ends coach at Florida. Peagler will coach in Thursday’s game before beginning his new job with the Gators and head coach Billy Napier.

“Peags is reuniting with Billy, who has been a great mentor to him,” Tucker said. “And he's probably about four hours and 15 minutes away from his folks in South Carolina, his dad. So that's really good opportunity for him. But in terms of our preparation it doesn't really change much.”

