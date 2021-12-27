Michigan State defense faces a bit of unknown in Pitt QB Nick Patti

When you’re digging for game film of a backup quarterback, it can be tough to locate.

That becomes even more difficult when that player is backing up a Heisman Trophy finalist.

For No 10 Michigan State, that’s the challenge as it prepares to face No. 12 Pittsburgh on Thursday in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kenny Pickett, who threw for threw for more than 4,300 yards and 42 touchdowns, has opted out of the game as he prepares for the NFL Draft, leaving redshirt junior Nick Patti at the controls of the Panthers’ offense.